Various News: Rocky Romero Talks The New Japan Mentality, Bullet Club Wishes Nick Jackson a Happy Birthday, Watch MLW Battle Riot For Free

– Rocky Romero spoke with the Orlando Sentinel about how the mentality in NJPW differs greatly from the WWE when it comes to wrestlers working together. Here is what he had to say…

“We’re not about selfishness. It’s different with WWE. They’re telling wrestlers to reach for the brass ring and compete with each other for top spots. The Japanese mentality is to work together to make the ship run better. It’s been instilled in me for a long time and now I’m passing it on to Sho and Yoh [of Roppongi 3K] to guide them, let them learn from mistakes and make them the best.”

– Bullet Club members wished Nick Jackson a happy 29th birthday today…

We've ran a family business & traveled the world together for 15 years. You're my tag team partner in the ring & in life. Happy Birthday @NickJacksonYB. Love ya, little brother.

Happy birthday to this maniac.

– Here is the complete MLW: Battle Riot episode, you can read 411’s review here…