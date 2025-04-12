– During a recent interview with Q101, Rocky Romero teased that some cool news is on the horizon in the partnership with AEW, NJPW and CMLL. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rocky Romero on Tony Khan wanting to run an AEW show in Mexico: “I think that there’s going to be a lot of cool stuff coming down the pipeline very, very, very soon. So I’ll say that. I think Tony’s right. I think it would be amazing to bring more AEW internationally. Obviously, they did a Grand Slam in Australia, that was a huge success. The last two shows in London, All In, have been incredible.”

On where AEW is at right now: “I think that’s where AEW is at now: trying to take it internationally. I’d also like to see AEW go over to Japan and do a proper Dynamite or Collision there or a pay-per-view there. It would be amazing… So, yeah, I think there’s some very cool news that is going to be coming very soon.”