Rocky Romero On the Challenge Of Putting Together an Event Like Forbidden Door

In an interview with Under the Ring (via Fightful, Rocky Romero spoke about what he thought would be challenging about putting together an event like Forbidden Door. He noted that it wouldn’t be difficult to deliver a quality show, but it’s the scheduling that would make things tricky.

He said: “Well, I think the quality part is kind of easy in the fact that I think both companies have such great talent that you can put any mixture of these guys or girls together and, you know, create something super special, like we saw last year,” said Rocky. “Outside of that, I think the hardest part is just, like, two big companies like this who have a really regular schedule. It’s hard to try to schedule everybody in when we need to, right? So now that Double or Nothing is finished, AEW has to build to Forbidden Door. On the Japan side, we had just finished Dominion, and now we are building to Forbidden Door. Now it’s just kind of getting everybody acclimated to having these three or four weeks that we need to build the pay-per-view. Also, there doesn’t also need to be a crazy build like you would normally build to a big show because Forbidden Door is kind of special in the fact that it’s dream matches or we’re trying to give you matches that you wouldn’t normally see on either program, right? Whether it’s in AEW or in New Japan.“