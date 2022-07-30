Rocky Romero On Tony Khan’s Response To Him After Buying Ring Of Honor, Future Of ROH Under Khan

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Rocky Romero discussed Tony Khan’s response to him after buying Ring of Honor, the future of ROH under Khan, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Rocky Romero on Tony Khan’s response to him after buying Ring of Honor: “The news broke and I was like, ‘Oh shit, Tony bought Ring of Honor.’ And then I got a text maybe thirty minutes later from Tony apologizing to me. He was like, ‘Hey man, I couldn’t really tell you. It was a last-second thing.’ The deal went through and he was like, ‘I wanted to tell you so bad, but yeah, I bought Ring of Honor and we’re going to do some stuff. So hopefully, we can collaborate on some Ring of Honor and New Japan stuff.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s really cool. It was very shocking, but I’m glad that Tony bought it.

On the future of ROH under Khan: “I think, obviously, the library is in good hands. The history of Ring of Honor is in good hands with somebody who I think will do a really good job to preserve it and take care of it the right way. So, I think that’s really important, and obviously, it seems like from talking to Tony and the little bits of pieces that you kind of hear from interviews and such, Ring of Honor will be similar to a New Japan Strong where there’s a focus on the younger side of talent that could be part of AEW later, or whatever it might be. I think that’s really cool and that’s what Ring of Honor kind of was originally and you saw the growth and wrestlers that came out of that first Ring of Honor group and second Ring of Honor group, and now, look where everybody’s at. So, I think that that’s really cool that the legacy will kind of live on.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit AEW Unrestricted with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.