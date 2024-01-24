– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a 2/3 Falls World Middleweight Title bout for MLW SuperFight, with champion Rocky Romero defending his belt against Ichiban. The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 3. Here’s the full announcement:

MLW today announced a 2/3 Falls World Middleweight Title Fight: MLW World Middleweight Champion Rocky Romero (champion, presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Ichiban at MLW SuperFight live and exclusively on TrillerTV+ Saturday, February 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The final showdown between Romero and Ichiban goes down live at SuperFight live and exclusively on TrillerTV+!

After infuriating Promociones Dorado’s Salina de la Renta at MLW RELOAD, Ichiban has secured his title shot. The Puerto Rican powerbroker has agreed to a Romero-Ichiban title fight with a twist – it will be a 2 out of 3 falls match.

Romero, along with the “Queen of Lucha,” have attempted to derail Ichiban’s pursuit of a crack at the belt, despite being the #1 ranked middleweight in the division.

Winning a high-profile tag match at MLW FIGHTLAND in November, Ichiban was chomping at challenging for the championship, only to be denied and disrespected by the lucha collective.

Having had his masked ripped off and dishonored by Promociones Dorado, Ichiban now looks to beat respect into the arrogant “Azucar” Rocky Romero. In order to do so, Ichiban will have to defeat the champ not just once… but twice to claim his first world title.

Saturday, February 3 in Philadelphia.