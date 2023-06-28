Rocky Romero Wants To See Younger AEW Talent Come Over to NJPW

NJPW and AEW talent have crossed over to make appearances on each other’s shows, and Rocky Romero would like to see the younger talent get a chance to do so. Romero was a guest on AEW Unrestricted ahead of this past Sunday’s Forbidden Door and talked about wanting to see younger talent and the STARDOM roster join in the crossovers; you can check out highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On wanting to see AEW talent come to NJPW: “I hope that we will see more AEW wrestlers, especially the younger talent, coming over to Japan and working in New Japan and getting those reps in so they can come back. Almost like in New Japan, they have a thing where they send young wrestlers, rookie wrestlers, on an excursion. I think New Japan could be a thing for that for certain talents to come over.”

On wanting to see STARDOM join in the crossover: “And also working with our sister company Stardom for the women’s division. I think that can be something really cool and vice-verse I think it could really work out for both companies.”