– During a recent interview with Under the Ring, NJPW star Rocky Romero discussed how WWE being interested in using him in the Cruiserweight Classic and wanting to sign him as a coach as well. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rocky Romero on WWE wanting to use him for Cruiserweight Classic: “So they really wanted me for the Cruiserweight Classic, and I was in between, or about to be, in between contracts. I think I was in between contracts [with New Japan], and we were renegotiating mine, and WWE was very interested.”

On WWE also wanting to have him for a coaching position: “They wanted to offer me the Cruiserweight Classic, and then they wanted to offer me a coaching position, so I think if they didn’t offer me the coaching position and they just offered me the Cruiserweight Classic, then I probably, maybe would have waited a little bit longer to re-sign with New Japan, and I would have done that but them offering me the coaching position made me feel like they didn’t want me to wrestle so that it wasn’t maybe gonna go very far in the Cruiserweight so I decided to not take it and re-sign with New Japan.”

On the last two years of his career: “I feel like the last two years have been some of my best years in the business, so I’m glad I did not take the coaching deal.”