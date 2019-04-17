wrestling / News
WWE News: Roddy Piper Axxess Statue Moved to WWE Headquarters, Zack Ryder And Curt Hawkins Invade Dolph Ziggler’s Comedy Show
– The Roddy Piper statue that was unveiled at WrestleMania Axxess has been moved to WWE Headquarters. Stephanie McMahon noted on Twitter that the statue, which was revealed over WrestleMania weekend, has arrived in time for what would have been Piper’s birthday:
The new “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s statue unveiled at this year’s #Axxess has found its way home to @WWE HQ, just in time for what would have been the Legend’s 65th birthday! #HappyBirthdayHotRod!!! pic.twitter.com/KxusKWfb9d
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 17, 2019
– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins “invaded” Dolph Ziggler’s standup show during WrestleMania week, and have posted video of the appearance to their Major Wrestling Figure Podcast YouTube account. You can see that below:
