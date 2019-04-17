wrestling / News

WWE News: Roddy Piper Axxess Statue Moved to WWE Headquarters, Zack Ryder And Curt Hawkins Invade Dolph Ziggler’s Comedy Show

April 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roddy Piper

– The Roddy Piper statue that was unveiled at WrestleMania Axxess has been moved to WWE Headquarters. Stephanie McMahon noted on Twitter that the statue, which was revealed over WrestleMania weekend, has arrived in time for what would have been Piper’s birthday:

– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins “invaded” Dolph Ziggler’s standup show during WrestleMania week, and have posted video of the appearance to their Major Wrestling Figure Podcast YouTube account. You can see that below:

