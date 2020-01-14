wrestling / News
Various News: Paperback for Rowdy: The Roddy Piper Story Due Out in March, Sting to Sign Autographs at Monster-Mania Convention
January 14, 2020
– Per Amazon, there will be a paperback release for Rowdy: The Roddy Piper Story by Ariel Teal Toombs and Colt Baird Toombs (Piper’s children) in March. The paperback version is due out on March 3. It’s available to pre-order now.
– WWE Hall of Famer Sting will be signing autographs at the Monster-Mania Convention later this year. The convention will be held in Cherry Hill, New Jersey from March 13-15.
