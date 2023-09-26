wrestling / News
Roddy Piper-Centered Graphic Novel Set To Release Next Year
A new graphic novel featuring the late, great Roddy Piper is set to release earlier next year. Source Point Press is set to publish Rowdy Roddy Piper: The Kilted Avenger on February 13th, 2024.
The graphic novel is written by Dominic Riggio, with art from Eric Hodson. The graphic novel is available for pre-order here and is described as follows:
Rowdy Roddy Piper: The Kilted Avenger is an all-new adventure starring the legendary professional wrestler and actor, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper! Packed with action, laughs, and guest appearances by some of the biggest names in professional wrestling, this graphic novel written by Dominic Riggio with pencils and inks by Erik Hodson is sure to become your new favorite book on your shelf! In The Kilted Avenger, Roddy is a talk show host by day and a vigilante by night, determined to save the world from the evil Ruth S. Heel!