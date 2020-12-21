wrestling / News
WWE News: Roddy Piper Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, Latest Clash With Cesaro
December 21, 2020 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas features none other than the Rowdy One himself, Roddy Piper. You can see the video below of Rob Schamberger painting the late WWE Hall of Famer:
– UpUpDownDown has posted the latest Clash With Cesaro episode, which you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Steve Austin As The Ringmaster, Pairing With Ted DiBiase, WWE’s Plan For The Ultimate Warrior’s Return In 1996
- Kenny Omega On Bringing Back Heel Persona, Chris Jericho As First AEW Champion, Why Fans Should Change View Of How Wrestling Works
- AJ Styles On Meeting With Vince McMahon About WWE’s Third Party Policy, The Undertaker Retiring, WrestleMania 37 Opponent
- Edge Shuts Down Twitter User Criticizing Photo With Wife Beth Phoenix