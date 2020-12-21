wrestling / News

WWE News: Roddy Piper Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, Latest Clash With Cesaro

December 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWF Prime Time Wrestling 12-11-1989 Roddy Rowdy Piper

– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas features none other than the Rowdy One himself, Roddy Piper. You can see the video below of Rob Schamberger painting the late WWE Hall of Famer:

– UpUpDownDown has posted the latest Clash With Cesaro episode, which you can see below:

