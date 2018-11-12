wrestling / News
Various News: Roddy Piper, the Kilted Avenger Graphic Novel Update, NXT Live Events in California This Week, New Ride Along Tonight
Mess Bucket Comics, Pro Wrestling Tees and Kitty Toombs (Roddy’s wife) have launched an IndieGoGo to fund a brand new comic book on the late, great WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper. Their current crowd-funding campaign ends this week. Titled Roddy Piper, the Kilted Avenger, promotional material notes, “The greatest wrestler of all time, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, is back with a fun story where he fights to save the world from the tyranny of Ruth S. Heel. Roddy is a talk show host by day and vigilante by night that will stop at nothing to bring his brand of justice.” More details are available here.
– NXT will tape TV on Thursday, November 15th in San Jose, CA. There will also be a live event on November 16th in Visala, CA.
– The WWE Network will air a new episode of Ride Along following Raw, featuring The Riott Squad, as well as Edge and Christian.