Roderick Strong Calls AEW an ‘Amazing’ Passion Project

In an interview with KSLA News 12 (via Fightful), Roderick Strong gave his opinion of AEW and Tony Khan, calling the company a passion project’ which he thinks is ‘amazing.’

He said: “AEW, for me, and this is my personal opinion on it, is a passion project. Not just from our boss, Tony Khan, who is one of the most passionate wrestling coaches fans, bosses that I’ve ever met in my career, but the whole locker room, it’s a whole group effort, and we’re all coming together from something that, you know, that a company that was created just five years ago, and to where the stage we are now, like it’s just a, it’s a team effort and it’s amazing.“