wrestling / News
Roderick Strong Announces He’s Deleting His Cameo
October 1, 2020 | Posted by
Roderick Strong’s Cameo account is coming to an end, as the NXT star has revealed. Strong took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he will delete his account on the platform tomorrow morning.
The news comes on the heels of a report earlier this evening that Vince McMahon emailed talent this week to remind them they have until Friday to sever unauthorized relationships with third-party platforms. As noted in that report, talent were also apparently informed that WWE would be taking control of their Twitch accounts in four weeks.
It was fun while it lasted but Tomorrow morning my @BookCameo will be gone. So get yours while you still can… https://t.co/0A6LZJmUx1
— Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) October 1, 2020
More Trending Stories
- The Rock Reveals That The XFL Will Return In 2022, Official Press Release Issued
- Lance Archer On Dynamite and NXT Possibly Airing On Different Nights
- Arn Anderson On What It Was Like Working With Triple H Backstage, Whether He’ll Be The One To Succeed Vince McMahon As WWE Chairman
- Eric Bischoff Reflects On His Favorite Road Warrior Animal Memory, Animal Walking His Son To The Ring For A Match