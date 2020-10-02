Roderick Strong Announces He’s Deleting His Cameo

Roderick Strong’s Cameo account is coming to an end, as the NXT star has revealed. Strong took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he will delete his account on the platform tomorrow morning.

The news comes on the heels of a report earlier this evening that Vince McMahon emailed talent this week to remind them they have until Friday to sever unauthorized relationships with third-party platforms. As noted in that report, talent were also apparently informed that WWE would be taking control of their Twitch accounts in four weeks.