Roderick Strong Scheduled for EVOLVE Recruitment Camp

The EVOLVE Wrestling newsletter announced that NXT North American champion Roderick Strong will be at the upcoming EVOLVE Recruitment Camp. The camp is scheduled for January 3-5 in Port Richey, Florida. More details are below.

Roderick Strong Added To EVOLVE Recruitment Camp: NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong has been added to the 3-day EVOLVE Recruitment Camp on January 3rd-5th in Port Richey, FL. Strong, one of the most accomplished wrestlers of his generation, will give immediate critique and feedback to the tryout matches. This camp is an opportunity to get booked in NXT, EVOLVE, SHINE or get a tryout at the WWE Performance Center. It is open to wrestlers, referees, managers and announcers with prior experience in pro wrestling. Go to the WWNLive.com Seminar/Tryout section for more info and to fill out the application.

New EVOLVE Events: EVOLVE has finalized the following dates:

January 17th – Ybor City, FL

January 18th – Orlando, FL

March 1st – Melrose, MA

Tickets and more information will be available early next week. The Florida events in January will feature multiple NXT vs. EVOLVE matches as well as Meet & Greets with NXT’s top superstars! The March 1st event in Melrose, MA will be a double header with Beyond Wrestling at the Melrose Memorial Hall!