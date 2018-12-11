wrestling
WWE News: Roderick Strong Hypes EVOLVE Appearances, New Lars Sullivan Video, WWE Marquee Matches Update
– Here is Roderick Strong and the rest of The Undisputed Era hyping the upcoming EVOLVE events in New York. Strong will face EVOLVE Champion Fabian Aichner and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat at the EVOLVE 117 event on December 15 in Queens. He will then face Darby Allin at EVOLVE 118 the next night.
#UndisputedERA talks about how @roderickstrong plans to #ShockTheSystem at #EVOLVE117 this Saturday in Queens, NY and #EVOLVE118 this Sunday in Deer Park, NY! Tix and info at https://t.co/crhuZM0bZn. #RoddyVSTheWorld @AdamColePro @theBobbyFish @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/BvLpYYbT6V
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 11, 2018
– Here is the latest coming soon video for Lars Sullivan
– A new WWE Marquee Matches will premiere on the WWE Network tonight at 11PM ET. The show will focus on Layla & Michelle McCool vs. Natalya & Beth Phoenix in the first-ever women’s tag team Tables Match from TLC 2010.