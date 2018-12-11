WWE News: Roderick Strong Hypes EVOLVE Appearances, New Lars Sullivan Video, WWE Marquee Matches Update

– Here is Roderick Strong and the rest of The Undisputed Era hyping the upcoming EVOLVE events in New York. Strong will face EVOLVE Champion Fabian Aichner and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat at the EVOLVE 117 event on December 15 in Queens. He will then face Darby Allin at EVOLVE 118 the next night.

– Here is the latest coming soon video for Lars Sullivan

– A new WWE Marquee Matches will premiere on the WWE Network tonight at 11PM ET. The show will focus on Layla & Michelle McCool vs. Natalya & Beth Phoenix in the first-ever women’s tag team Tables Match from TLC 2010.