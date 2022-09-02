wrestling
Roderick Strong Injury Allegedly Derails Upcoming WWE NXT Angle
September 2, 2022 | Posted by
An undefined injury sustained by Roderick Strong has reportedly delayed an NXT angle that likely involved Strong’s Diamond Mine group (per Wrestling Inc). The report, coming from the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, indicates the angle was to be revealed on this week’s NXT 2.0, but given its “delayed” status, fans will probably have to wait until Strong is recovered, assuming no narrative plans change in the meantime.
