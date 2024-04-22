Roderick Strong Retains International Title At AEW Dynasty, Adam Cole Appears

Roderick Strong is still your AEW International Champion, defeating Kyle O’Reilly at Dynasty before Adam Cole made an appearance. Strong defeated O’Reilly in a battle of former friends at Sunday’s PPV in a match that saw Wardlow come down to the ring and try to get involved, though he was caught by the ref.

After the match, Adam Cole came out with the Kingdom and revealed he didn’t need his wheelchair anymore. The group came into the ring and Cole had a hard look for Wardlow behind the big man’s back before commiserating with the group.

Strong has been AEW International Champion for 50 days, having won the title from Orange Cassidy at AEW Revolution You can see clips from the match below.

Our ongoing Dynasty coverage is here.