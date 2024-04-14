wrestling / News

Roderick Strong Defeats Rocky Romero, Turns On Kyle O’Reilly at AEW Battle of the Belts X

April 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roderick Strong Kyle O'Reilly AEW Battle of the Belts X Image Credit: AEW

Roderick Strong turned on Kyle O’Reilly at tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts after his match with Rocky Romero. Strong defeated Romero in a International title eliminator match. O’Reilly came in to congratulate his friend, but then the Undisputed Kingdom attacked Romero. O’Reilly tried to stop them, so Strong laid him out.

