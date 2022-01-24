Roderick Strong & LA Knight Reportedly Backstage For Tonight’s WWE Raw

As previously reported, WWE NXT stars Roderick Strong and LA Knight participated in a dark match against one another at last week’s SmackDown tapings, with Knight notching the win. It seems the two could be set for a rematch.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Strong and Knight are backstage once again for tonight’s edition of Raw at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Strong’s most recent match on NXT came last week against WALTER (aka Gunther), while Knight hasn’t wrestled on the brand since the WarGames match last month.