Roderick Strong vs. Mike Bailey Set For Wrestling REVOLVER Show

May 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestling REVOLVER Cage of Horrors Image Credit: Wrestling REVOLVER

Roderick Strong and Mike Bailey will do battle for Wrestling REVOLVER in July. The promotion announced on Monday that the two will face off at their Cage Horrors show on July 1st, as you can see below.

Ticket information will be announced soon for the event, which will air on FITE+.

Wrestling Revolver, Jeremy Thomas

