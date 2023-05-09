wrestling / News
Roderick Strong vs. Mike Bailey Set For Wrestling REVOLVER Show
Roderick Strong and Mike Bailey will do battle for Wrestling REVOLVER in July. The promotion announced on Monday that the two will face off at their Cage Horrors show on July 1st, as you can see below.
Ticket information will be announced soon for the event, which will air on FITE+.
