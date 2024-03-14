Roderick Strong Says He Has More Confidence On Mic In AEW

Roderick Strong says that he has much more confidence on the microphone in AEW than he previously has. Strong has done a lot more promo work in AEW and he spoke with Rock95 about how he feels much more comfortable in his non-ring performance skills.

“[My confidence level is at] a 10,” Strong said (per Fightful). “It helps working around a bunch of people that feel the same way as you, are as passionate as you, and want to make things as good as it possibly can be. Not saying that other people don’t, but from my personal experience, surrounding myself with the right people, which I did, really opened that.”

He continued, We all feed off of each other and help create different ideas for each other. So, it’s one of those things that now, it’s crazy to think about. Ten years ago, I would have been like, ‘Oh, my God, no, no, no, no, no, I need more time to prep for this, that. I’m unsure.’ Now, it doesn’t matter the situation I’m in, I feel like I can make the most of it.”

Strong is the current AEW International Champion, having won the title from Orange Cassidy at AEW Revolution.