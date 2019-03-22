Roderick Strong Says He Nearly Quit Wrestling Before Signing With ROH

– During his appearance on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Roderick Strong said that he nearly quit wrestling before he signed with Ring of Honor. Strong told Edge & Christian (per Fightful) that he was considering hanging it up before he got the call from ROH’s Gabe Sapolsky to work with the company.

“Yeah, almost thirteen [years with Ring Of Honor],” Strong said. “For me, the craziest part of that is, there’s a buddy of mine that I was helping teach wrestling to and I told him, ‘Ah man, I just don’t really know. I think by the end of 2003, if I don’t make it to Ring Of Honor, I think I’m gonna quit’ and legit, twenty minutes later, I got a message from Gabe [Sapolsky] being like, ‘Hey, can you make this date?’ I was like yep, and it was my tryout and I was like sure, yeah. Lets go. Little did I know, thirteen years later I’d [still] be working there. It’s crazy.”

Strong was with ROH from 2003 until 2016, when he signed with WWE.