wrestling / News
Roderick Strong North American Title Open Challenge Set for Christmas NXT, Tag Team Match Announced
– WWE has announced that NXT North American champion Roderick Strong will defend his title next week on NXT for the Christmas night show. It will be an open challenge for his title.
Roderick Strong defends the NXT North American Championship on Christmas night
After all the presents are opened, settle in for an action-packed Christmas night edition of NXT on USA Network, featuring Roderick Strong putting his NXT North American Championship on the line.
Strong has been dominant since capturing the title from The Velveteen Dream in September. Who will step up next and try to take the NXT North American Title from him? Find out on the Christmas night edition of NXT, next Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!
Also set for next week, Keith Lee and Lio Rush will face Tony Nese and Damian Priest. You can check out that match announcement below.
Keith Lee and Lio Rush join forces to battle Damian Priest & Tony Nese next Wednesday
A big tag team battle has been confirmed for the Christmas night edition of NXT, as Keith Lee will team up with former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush to battle the duo of Damian Priest and Tony Nese.
Lee has been on a tear as of late, with breakout performances at NXT TakeOver: WarGames and Survivor Series, where he stood toe to toe with Roman Reigns. Rush will be looking to bounce back after losing his title to Angel Garza, and has found a great partner to do just that in The Limitless One.
But the duo standing across the ring from them are no slouches. Priest battled through a rib injury to defeat the monstrous Killian Dain on Dec. 18, while Nese is also a former Cruiserweight Champion himself.
Who will be victorious in this huge tag team throwdown? Find out during the Christmas night edition of NXT, next Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA!
More Trending Stories
- Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon Didn’t Want Steve Austin To Speak, Didn’t Get the Austin 3:16 Promo
- Tito Santana Says Bobby Heenan and Jesse Ventura’s Racial Commentary Helped His Career, Discusses How Wrestling Has Evolved Today
- Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Should Be Worried About Their Viewership Decline
- Jim Cornette Discusses If Vince McMahon Is As Touchy & Ready to Snap As Former WWE Creative Team Members Have Described Him As