Roderick Strong North American Title Open Challenge Set for Christmas NXT, Tag Team Match Announced

– WWE has announced that NXT North American champion Roderick Strong will defend his title next week on NXT for the Christmas night show. It will be an open challenge for his title.

Roderick Strong defends the NXT North American Championship on Christmas night After all the presents are opened, settle in for an action-packed Christmas night edition of NXT on USA Network, featuring Roderick Strong putting his NXT North American Championship on the line. Strong has been dominant since capturing the title from The Velveteen Dream in September. Who will step up next and try to take the NXT North American Title from him? Find out on the Christmas night edition of NXT, next Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Also set for next week, Keith Lee and Lio Rush will face Tony Nese and Damian Priest. You can check out that match announcement below.