Various News: Roderick Strong Officially Added to EVOLVE 117 & 118, New Being The Elite

– Roderick Strong has officially been added to the EVOLVE 117 & 118 in December. Here are the updated cards….

EVOLVE 117 — Saturday, Dec. 15, at La Boom in Queens, N.Y.

* EVOLVE Championship Triple Threat Match: Fabian Aichner (c) vs. Roderick Strong vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

* EVOLVE Tag Team Championship vs. WWN Championship (If JD Drake is pinned, he will lose the WWN Championship to whomever pins him): EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. WWN Champion JD Drake & Anthony Henry

* Kassius Ohno vs. Darby Allin

* AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Curt Stallion

* Josh Briggs vs. Leon Ruff

* BSHP KNG vs. Joe Gacy

* Harlem Bravado vs. Joe Bailey

EVOLVE 118 — Sunday, Dec. 16, at NYWC Sportatorium in Deer Park, N.Y.

* EVOLVE Championship Match (If Aichner is still champion) : Fabian Aichner (c) vs. AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk

* EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match (if Street Profits are still champions): The Street Profits (c) vs. Harlem Bravado & Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

* Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin

* Kassius Ohno vs. Anthony Henry

* Priscilla Kelly vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* Josh Briggs vs. Adrian Alanis

* Joe Gacy vs. Joe Bailey

* Curt Stallion vs. Leon Ruff vs. BSHP KING vs. Colby Corino

