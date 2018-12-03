wrestling / News
Various News: Roderick Strong Officially Added to EVOLVE 117 & 118, New Being The Elite
– Roderick Strong has officially been added to the EVOLVE 117 & 118 in December. Here are the updated cards….
EVOLVE 117 — Saturday, Dec. 15, at La Boom in Queens, N.Y.
* EVOLVE Championship Triple Threat Match: Fabian Aichner (c) vs. Roderick Strong vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly
* EVOLVE Tag Team Championship vs. WWN Championship (If JD Drake is pinned, he will lose the WWN Championship to whomever pins him): EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. WWN Champion JD Drake & Anthony Henry
* Kassius Ohno vs. Darby Allin
* AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Curt Stallion
* Josh Briggs vs. Leon Ruff
* BSHP KNG vs. Joe Gacy
* Harlem Bravado vs. Joe Bailey
EVOLVE 118 — Sunday, Dec. 16, at NYWC Sportatorium in Deer Park, N.Y.
* EVOLVE Championship Match (If Aichner is still champion) : Fabian Aichner (c) vs. AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk
* EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match (if Street Profits are still champions): The Street Profits (c) vs. Harlem Bravado & Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly
* Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin
* Kassius Ohno vs. Anthony Henry
* Priscilla Kelly vs. Shotzi Blackheart
* Josh Briggs vs. Adrian Alanis
* Joe Gacy vs. Joe Bailey
* Curt Stallion vs. Leon Ruff vs. BSHP KING vs. Colby Corino
