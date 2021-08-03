Roderick Strong on The Diamond Mine’s MMA Influences, Says He Really Did ‘Quit’ NXT

– Fightful recently spoke to NXT Superstar Roderick Strong, who discussed The Diamond Mine, it’s MMA influences and more. Below are some highlights.

Roderick Strong on the MMA influences for Diamond Mine: “In 2012, I started training a little (MMA). My buddy Josh Rafferty had moved to Tampa from Cincinnati and we lived down the street from each other and he was always like, ‘Come train.’ We would workout together four of five days a week. He was one of the first people to be like, ‘even if it’s not something you’re gonna do full time, you need to get on the mat and test yourself.’ As I’ve gotten older, I’ve gotten more competitive because I’ve found out more about myself and how much of an athlete I truly am, even outside of a wrestling ring. I got very lucky when I met my wife and she’s been a huge influence because she lives and breathes martial arts and has since she was six years old. To be around it is very inspiring, to see what it can do to you and for you. Being okay with getting my butt kicked, it was very difficult to handle that stuff. Back to Diamond Mine, that was the thing that attracted me to this opportunity. I’m now able to bring what is a big part of my life into who I am as a pro wrestler. Rust is a guy who needs opportunities and that’s how we grow. Being aligned with me creates opportunities. He’s gonna have that chance to grow at a faster than he would have by himself. Bivens is unbelievably talented and he needed a chance to have the spotlight on him too. That’s what this brings. From all my time in wrestling, one of the things I love to do is give back. It’s an opportunity to do that, for people that have a ton of potential and needed an opportunity like people helped me get. Hideki, Hachiman, he’s a Japanese God of War. He’s a beast and a huge influence on me now, just being able to train together. He gives me a ton of insight. It’s turned into a team, which is exactly what we want to be. We communicate constantly and we’re training together, training in catch wrestling, jiu-jitsu, boxing, kickboxing, working on pro wrestling; we’re trying to do it all to make ourselves the baddest men that we can.”

Roderick Strong on “quitting” NXT TV: “I did (quit). To me, I did, and I was done. Honestly, there’s a huge influence from Shawn Michaels, but Jamie Noble was one of the first people to tell me, ‘If it’s real to you, it’s real to everybody else.’ In my head, I had (just quit). It’s one of those situations where the highlight was on Kyle and Adam, but the competitor in me wants to be a part of that, but there wasn’t an opportunity at that time. For me, this gave me a chance to distance myself, decompress and really think about what I wanted to do. I’ve been in a wrestling ring for 25 years. Thankfully, I was gone for awhile and this opportunity that was coming about was with the right people and obviously, I could get the spotlight for myself, which I feel I deserve and worked very hard for, along with that, I can bring some other guys in to that spotlight and get that on them and pass it on and transfer a lot of this stuff. It gives more value to my career than just my matches. I told my mom I quit, my dad, my family. I was like, ‘We’ll see what happens down the road.'”