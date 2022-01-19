Roderick Strong Opens Pro Wrestling Tees Store For His Family

Roderick Strong has opened a new store for his family on Pro Wrestling Tees. They are listed as ‘The Strongs’, and the store features one shirt with the three of them: Roderick, Marina Shafir and their son Troy.

This comes after Strong launched a store for himself yesterday, only to quickly close it. If you go to the link, you are redirected to a 404 page.

This has caused some speculation online as Strong is still employed by WWE, and WWE talents usually do not operate stores on PW Tees. Shafir was previously employed by WWE before being released last year.