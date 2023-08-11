Roderick Strong Weighs In On Potential Opponents In AEW, Wants to Face MJF

Roderick Strong has several potential first-time matchups in AEW, and he recently shared his thoughts on who he’d like to face. Strong weighed in on the topic on AEW Unrestricted and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On who he’d like to face in AEW: “Pentagon, Rey Fenix, Action Andretti. It’s funny because sometimes I’m so focused on some of the things I’ve done, but it’s so different now — I’m so different. For example, me and Bryan [Danielson] wrestling now would be substantially different than it was before [in ROH].”

On a possible match with MJF: “MJF, definitely. I want to see what he’s all about. He likes to say what he’s all about, so we’ll see, right?”

On potentially facing Big Bill: “Big Bill is also someone I never worked with. Honestly, just watching him there, [I’m] such a big fan. His story, too, is crazy, so to see him overcome that kind of stuff … my mom is also a recovering addict. Wardlow is another one I’d like to work with.”