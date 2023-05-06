wrestling / News
Roderick Strong Set To Appear At Prestige Wrestling Black Sunshine
Roderick Strong is making his return to the independent scene at Prestige Wrestling’s Black Sunshine event. Prestige announced on Friday that Strong, who debuted for AEW on last week’s Dynamite, will compete at their June 18th show in Los Angeles as you can see below.
The lineup for the show, which steams on IWTV, is:
* Lio Rush vs. Nick Wayne
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Killer Kelly
* Sandra Moone vs. Rina Yamashita
Also appearing: The Motor City Machine Guns, Kevin Blackwood, Bestia 666, Galeno Del Mal, Team Filthy, Kidd Bandit, Roderick Strong
