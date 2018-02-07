 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Roderick Strong Reacts to His 205 Live Tournament Win, Natalya Not Happy Missing The Smackdown Top 10, Tye Dillinger Aims To Be #1

February 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Roderick Strong NXT 2618

– Following his victory over Hideo Itami on last night’s WWE 205 Live, Roderick Strong reacted to his big win and says he’s determined to have his WrestleMania moment…

– On last night’s WWE Smackdown, Daniel Bryan revealed the Smackdowntop 10 list. Tye Dillinger commented on his positioning as, you guessed it, #10. He’s glad he made the list, he’s upset about coming up short lately and is aiming for #1.

– Following last night’s WWE Smackdown, Natalya commented on being left off the top 10…

article topics :

Natalya, Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger, WWE, WWE Smackdown, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading