Roderick Strong Recalls Skit With His Son & Malcolm Bivens, How It Came About

Roderick Strong’s young son assaulted Malcolm Bivens in a vicious attack back in a 2019 WWE Network skit, and Strong discussed the scene in a new interview. Strong spoke with Fightful about the skit, which was part of an all-day WWE Network presentation and can be seen below. You can also check out a couple of highlights from Strong’s discussion courtesy of the site:

On if things have died down between young Troy and Bivens: “Honestly, I haven’t really addressed it yet with Troy. His emotions are very high, but I got him a sweet rash guard too, just to settle him down. Soon, we’re gonna have to get them in the same room and let them figure it out. Troy just naturally does that to people. Test of strength was his big thing for the longest time. Web shooters and knuckle locks, he wants to see what you’re all about.”

On how the skit came about: “It was something Bivens brought up to my wife because they had played around and Troy was always doing that to him. It was really funny and I was so proud of him. I can’t imagine when we do stuff down the road with him because he’s such a character now, even more so than he was back then.”