Roderick Strong Has Reportedly Requested His WWE Release

Roderick Strong has requested his release according to a report from Fightful Select. Strong has asked for his release from WWE “multiple times” over the last several months but the company has refused to grant his request.

The report states that Strong is frustrated with a number of things in the company and a source within the company has noted that WWE management wanted to change Strong’s ring name, as has been the case for a number of NXT talent over the past few weeks. Strong was reportedly opposed to the idea.

A number of people within the company were surprised Strong wasn’t let go by the company last week with the multiple other NXT released talent.