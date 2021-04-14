WWE News: Roderick Strong ‘Resigns’ From NXT, Video of Karrion Kross’ NXT Promo

– Roderick Strong has called it quits in NXT, “resigning” on this week’s episode. Tonight’s show saw Strong and wife Marina Shafir in William Regal’s office, where Strong gave Regal his paperwork saying that he was done with NXT amid the implosion of the Undisputed Era.

Where Strong goes next is uncertain, whether he’s taking time off or perhaps moving to Raw or Smackdown.

– WWE posted a clip from Karrion Kross’ promo to kick off NXT. With Scarlett by his side, Kross said that he ruled NXT now and welcomed all potential challengers, but their time would be done when they stepped in the ring with him: