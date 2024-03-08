Roderick Strong On Returning From Injury And Signing With AEW Over WWE

Roderick Strong recently reflected on his move from WWE to AEW and leaving WWE while he was injured. The new AEW International Champion weighed in on his exit from WWE in his interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On not being sure if he would be able to wrestle before signing with AEW: “When my contract had [come] up with WWE, I was injured. So I wasn’t even sure if I could wrestle again. … Once I got cleared, it was kind of [figuring out] what [was] best for me at this time.”

On his decision to sign with AEW: “I want to use all the knowledge I’ve acquired over these years. Not like I can’t do that in WWE, but it was just a different opportunity to have a little bit more freedom in that sense.”