Roderick Strong Reveals Killswitch Engage Almost Made an Entrance Theme Song for Him

– Speaking to the Meep Meep Podcast, WWE NXT Cruiserweight champion Roderick Strong discussed how Killswitch Engage almost created an entrance theme song for him in WWE. Strong has previously used Killswitch’s “The End of Heartache” during his run on the indies. His current NXT theme also evokes a style similar to Killswitch Engage. Roderick Strong stated the following (via Fightful):

“It wasn’t (a coincidence his theme sounds like Killswitch). It’s crazy, you want something done and it’s never as good as the people who can do it. We almost had a little bit of a thing and it would have been awesome. I had it worked out where they were going to — they had an album getting ready to come out and they were going to be able to promote it with NXT. Basically cover what (NXT) had done for me, but improve it, which is what I wanted. There is a certain sound that Killswitch has and you can tell if it’s them or not. It made me so sad that it fell apart, but it was what it was. They were going to put lyrics to it and make it an actual song.”