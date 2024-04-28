wrestling / News

Roderick Strong Shares Photo With Tony Khan in Neck Brace

April 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Roderick Strong AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

– Roderick Strong is showing solidarity with Tony Khan, who has been wearing a neck brace this week during the NFL Draft, selling the attack by The Elite last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Strong shared a photo with Khan, showing both of them wearing neck braces, noting that they are both #NeckStrong. You can see that photo Strong posted on his X account below:

