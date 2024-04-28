wrestling / News
Roderick Strong Shares Photo With Tony Khan in Neck Brace
April 28, 2024 | Posted by
– Roderick Strong is showing solidarity with Tony Khan, who has been wearing a neck brace this week during the NFL Draft, selling the attack by The Elite last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Strong shared a photo with Khan, showing both of them wearing neck braces, noting that they are both #NeckStrong. You can see that photo Strong posted on his X account below:
#NeckStrong pic.twitter.com/nZ2cTKXWW2
— Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) April 28, 2024
