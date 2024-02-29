Roderick Strong Says Sting Is ‘Just Awesome,’ Praises His Work Ethic

Roderick Strong recently weighed in on his interactions with Sting ahead of The Icon’s match at AEW Revolution. The Undisputed Kingdom member praised Sting ahead of his retirement match in an interview with Under the Ring and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his interactions with Sting: “Every interaction I’ve had with him has been fantastic and he’s had some great interactions with my wife. He’s just awesome. I said this a couple of times, but I really feel like he has just said such a good example of how someone in his position should be. He’s just cool. He’s easy to conversate with. He will give you his time.”

On Sting’s work ethic: “When he’s out there, he works his butt off. The stuff that he does is incredible. He’s just an absolute legend and just to be able to be on the same show as Sting, and it just so happens to be his last match, I don’t know, it’s just been awesome. Like I said, I haven’t talked to him a ton, but I respect the way he does his thing and lives his life. So it’s gonna be sad, because, obviously, I wish he’d be around more so I could get a chance to know him better. I mean, obviously, he’s been doing this forever, and he deserves his time. So, I’m just grateful I get to be there for it.”