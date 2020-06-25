wrestling / News

WWE News: Roderick Strong Undergoes More Therapy, Karrion Kross vs. Bronson Reed Clip

June 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roderick Strong WWE NXT 2618 205 Live

– Roderick Strong had a second therapy session on tonight’s episode of NXT. You can see the video below from the segment:

– WWE also posted highlights from the Karrion Kross vs. Bronson Reed match:

Bronson Reed, Karrion Kross, NXT, Roderick Strong, WWE

