wrestling / News
WWE News: Roderick Strong Undergoes More Therapy, Karrion Kross vs. Bronson Reed Clip
June 25, 2020
– Roderick Strong had a second therapy session on tonight’s episode of NXT. You can see the video below from the segment:
– WWE also posted highlights from the Karrion Kross vs. Bronson Reed match:
