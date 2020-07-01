Roderick Strong On What to Expect From Tonight’s Strap Match, Showing a Different Side to His Character

Roderick Strong did a new interview with PWInsider promoting his strap match with Dexter Lumis on tonight’s first part of the NXT Great American Bash.

On his recent therapy segments showing another side of his character: “Actually, I was very excited. When the idea of some of that stuff was brought to us, it made me very eager to do it. It’s funny. The therapy thing, it was something I had mentioned that I wanted to do, because when we were talking about everything and the fact that they took that ball and they ran with it, and they wanted to make it something. Because for that reason. The fact that I haven’t been able to do anything like that, and I never really had the opportunity anywhere else. No one puts that amount of time and effort into building characters like a Dexter Lumis. So, it’s been fantastic to just do something different than just wrestling. It’s been a fun experience, and it’s allowed the group itself to show different sides and just show the people and remind them just how entertaining the Undisputed Era is. They not only put on the best matches at night, they can have the most entertaining segment, as well.”

On the different between preparing for a segment like that vs. going out for a match: “For me, it was actually easy. Obviously, I’m having an opportunity to do that with my buddies, and we just spitball ideas. We get in a flow before that stuff even starts. It really made it easy. A lot of the stuff ended up getting better. I really, really hope eventually there will be some kind of director’s extended cut, because there’s just some really funny stuff. I didn’t have an opportunity to see a lot of the stuff that was going on around me, because I was legit not looking anywhere, keeping my eyes closed and just going with it. I just … I don’t know. There’s just a lot of good stuff. Anything with those guys is just so easy, like I said. We just legit talked for 20 minutes beforehand, and we start feeling like we’re getting a groove, communicating, and then we just say, “All right. Let’s try it.” It’s easy.”

On what to expect from his strap match with Dexter Lumis: “Oh, violence, pain, bruising, all on Dexter, not on me. Not going to let that creep touch me. I think it’s going to be something very special. I’m very honored to be involved in the first ever strap match on NXT. I’ve never actually been in one, ever. So, for me, just that whole experience is something that’s so unique, and I’m going against a character that’s so unique. We’re trying to build his brand. I think we’re going to be able to pull off something very, very special. I’m just excited at the opportunity. But it is going to be a very, very rough, brutal, violent match. I will be your victor though. I hope to never see him again.”

On how he prepares for a match style he’s never done before: “I mean, a lot of times, honestly, I just try to think about it and put some ideas into my head about what I think I want it to look like. I may briefly go over a few matches that some people have suggested to me. A lot of times, I like it to just be a clean slate. Be what it is. Be an original. I have a hard time sometimes going back and watching something and then trying to replicate it or duplicate it, and try to make it the same, especially now with the situation with there not necessarily being fans there and stuff. Everything is different. So, we’re performing, mostly, for the people at home. Just trying to put my own little touch on it, because I feel it’s in those type of match-ups that are unique and my first time in them, where I get to actually use a lot of my mental experience in this job. Obviously, I have the best coaches and mentors in the world around me. I think we’re going to be able to put something together that is memorable.”

On his memories of watching past Great American Bashes: “I was watching a William Regal vs. Sting match, I think. Was it from ’95, ’96? [Mike: It was 1996.] I just watched it. I think it was ’96. It was amazing. Because Regal, he was amazing in his position. That, to me, is one of the moments that stick out for me. Just to see him and Sting go at it, and Sting being in a position working against someone like Regal was, obviously, two different styles. Making the most of it, and both really getting over from it. To me, that’s something that just sticks out in my mind right now that is very memorable. I have a very similar situation. Me and Dexter are two extremely different styles, and we’re putting on a match that is a first time in NXT match, and we get a chance to both elevate ourselves.”