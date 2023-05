AEW has announced Roderick Strong vs. Chris Jericho and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW has set the following for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday on TNT:

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong

* The Outcasts vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Jamie Hayter, & Hikaru Shida

* Jay White vs. Ricky Starks

* Tony Khan makes a ‘huge’ announcement