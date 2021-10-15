Roderick Strong vs. Odyssey Jones, More Set For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s edition of WWE 205 Live, which will feature NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong going one-on-one with Odyssey Jones, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in action, and Jeet Rama vs. Boa. Spoilers for the show are available at this link.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the 205 lineup:

A loaded edition of 205 Live that is set to air at a special start time of 10:30/9:30 C will feature NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong in action against Odyssey Jones, Jeet Rama making his first appearance on the purple brand against Boa, and Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen taking on a pair of local competitors.

Strong is arguably on the greatest roll of his career ever since linking up with The Diamond Mine, an impressive collection of competitors renowned for their vigorous training regimen and no-nonsense attitude in the ring.

Nevertheless, the NXT Cruiserweight Champion is in for arguably his toughest test since winning the gold when he battles Jones in a non-title bout. Jones made it to the finals of the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament and has bested the likes of Trey Baxter, Austin Theory and Andre Chase.

Rama, who took AJ Styles to the limit in a memorable barnburner at WWE Superstar Spectacle, will seek a monumental victory when he collides with Boa of Tian Sha. Boa has recently caught fire, having won four of his last five matches entering Friday night’s tilt with Rama.

Plus, the powerful duo of Briggs and Jensen will be in tag team action against two local competitors.

Don’t miss a thrilling edition of 205 Live, streaming Friday at a special start time of 10:30/9:30 C on Peacock in the United States and on Peacock everywhere else!