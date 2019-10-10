wrestling / News

Roderick Strong vs. Velveteen Dream To Take Place in Two Weeks on NXT

October 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Roderick Strong will defend the NXT North American Championship against Velveteen Dream in two weeks on NXT. WWE announced that the match will take place on the October 23rd episode of the show.

Strong defeated Dream last month in order to win the championship, and the feud has continued from there.

