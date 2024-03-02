Roderick Strong On Why He Loved The AEW Devil Storyline

Roderick Strong was heavily involved in the “Devil” storyline between Adam Cole and MJF, and he says he loved how it played out. The Devil haunted MJF for months before finally being revealed as Cole, who brought together the Undisputed Kingdom to take MJF out of action at Worlds End. Strong spoke about the whole arc on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, acknowledging that it was a major step for his AEW run.

“I loved it,” Strong said (per Fightful). “Obviously, that whole situation was so big for my career. The opportunity to not have to wrestle my way to get people’s attention the whole time, that was fantastic. To be able to work with Adam, that’s my dude. My favorite parts of my career are with him. Out of it, to create an opportunity for Matt and Mike and Wardlow, that’s super cool. Matt and Mike really haven’t had an opportunity to do anything like that or get that kind of attention on that kind of level.”

He added, “There was so much good that came from it and it’s one of those things that I feel was very necessary for my career and all the guys involved, and I think this next year is going to shape up to be the best one.”

Strong will battle Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship at Revolution on Sunday.