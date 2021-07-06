Rodney Mack Reflects on His WWE Release 17 Years Ago

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently spoke to wrestler Rodney Mack, who discussed his run in WWE following his release from the company, which was 17 years ago. Below are som ehighlights.

Rodney Mack on his WWE release: “I have no idea, still to this day. Jazz and I both were told, I think it was by Stephanie. She pulled us to the side and said that we had a job for life. We were great to be around. We were the two most believable people on the roster. All that stuff. I think it was three weeks later or a month or something, not precise, that we got fired. In fact, I think it was right before my birthday.”

On not having any desire to work with WWE again: “I had never made contact with them again since the last time that they released us. I had no wish or want to work for them then, and I still don’t now.”

On his interaction with Vince McMahon: “I really did not speak a lot with Vince. Just up and down the halls, the hellos and goodbyes, but I never had conversations with Vince that much. The few that I had everything was great.”

On how he feels about his release: “That’s kind of deep. I don’t really like to talk about it because I get emotional. They just basically s***ted on us. Fired us for nothing, for no reason whatsoever. For me, this s*** wasn’t an overnight accomplishment. This a lifelong dream for me.”