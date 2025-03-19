wrestling / News
Rogue Quartet Reveals Group Name on WWE NXT
March 18, 2025 | Posted by
The rogue foursome that has been terrorizing WWE NXT revealed their stable name on this week’s episode. Saquon Shugars, Cutler James, Osiris Griffin, and Dion Lennox appeared in a segment late in the show as they were leaving, calling themselves Darkstate.
The group attacked Tony D’Angelo earlier in the night and then made their presence known after the NXT Underground main event, appearing in the crowd to watch as a brawl broke out between Trick Williams and Oba Femi with Je’Von Evans getting involved.
"When Darkstate strike, ain't nobody safe!"
Attention to everyone in the locker room, Darkstate is here to create chaos… 😮💨#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Ryp74ASVhM
— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2025
