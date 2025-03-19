Rogue Quartet Reveals Group Name on WWE NXT

The rogue foursome that has been terrorizing WWE NXT revealed their stable name on this week’s episode. Saquon Shugars, Cutler James, Osiris Griffin, and Dion Lennox appeared in a segment late in the show as they were leaving, calling themselves Darkstate.

The group attacked Tony D’Angelo earlier in the night and then made their presence known after the NXT Underground main event, appearing in the crowd to watch as a brawl broke out between Trick Williams and Oba Femi with Je’Von Evans getting involved.