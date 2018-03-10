 

Various News: ROH’s 16th Anniversary Show Available For Honor Club Users, Hulk Hogan At MLB Spring Training, Impact Wrestling’s Last Chancery Now Online

March 10, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Ring of Honor’s 16th Anniversary show is now available in the vault section for ROH Honor Club members. You can find it here.

– Speaking of full shows available online, Impact Wrestling and Destiny Wrestling’s “Last Chancery” event is now available in full on Twitch. The special aired last night.

Watch Last Chancery – March 9th from IMPACTWrestling on www.twitch.tv

– Hulk Hogan was spotted at the Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training facility in Clearwater:

