Various News: ROH’s 16th Anniversary Show Available For Honor Club Users, Hulk Hogan At MLB Spring Training, Impact Wrestling’s Last Chancery Now Online
– Ring of Honor’s 16th Anniversary show is now available in the vault section for ROH Honor Club members. You can find it here.
– Speaking of full shows available online, Impact Wrestling and Destiny Wrestling’s “Last Chancery” event is now available in full on Twitch. The special aired last night.
Watch Last Chancery – March 9th from IMPACTWrestling on www.twitch.tv
– Hulk Hogan was spotted at the Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training facility in Clearwater:
name a more iconic duo.. we'll wait. pic.twitter.com/A4fqdxmuab
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 9, 2018
Hulkamania running wild in @Phillies camp pic.twitter.com/wNmPPIWY9G
— Dusty Wathan (@dustywathan62) March 9, 2018
Hulkster in camp today pic.twitter.com/UnTu7mlpvc
— Pat Neshek (@PatNeshek) March 9, 2018