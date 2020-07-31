wrestling / News

Various News: ROH Posts 2003 Four-Way Match, Alex Hammerstone’s Dog Reacts to his Getting Home

July 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– ROH has shared a throwback four-way match between AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Chris Sabin and Jay Briscoe. You can see the video from the 2003 match below:

– Alex Hammerstone shared a video of his dog’s reaction to his returning home from five weeks in Japan:

