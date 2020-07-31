wrestling / News
Various News: ROH Posts 2003 Four-Way Match, Alex Hammerstone’s Dog Reacts to his Getting Home
July 30, 2020 | Posted by
– ROH has shared a throwback four-way match between AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Chris Sabin and Jay Briscoe. You can see the video from the 2003 match below:
– Alex Hammerstone shared a video of his dog’s reaction to his returning home from five weeks in Japan:
This is how my dog acted after I came home from 5 weeks in Japan.
*sound on* pic.twitter.com/NLDneOmlXO
— Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) July 30, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Karl Anderson on The Good Brothers Maintaining Their Relationship With The Young Bucks Despite Not Signing With AEW
- Rusev on Jeff Hardy Refusing to Put His Hands Up on a Kick and Almost Getting Knocked Out
- WWE Withholding Royal Rumble Announcement, Originally Planned For August
- Possible Reason For Excalibur Not Appearing On Dynamite Last Night