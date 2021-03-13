ROH’s Late 2019 Talent Meeting Reportedly Led to Improvements, Morale Increase

ROH’s talent meeting in late 2019 led to several improvements in the company, according to a new report. As has been reported, the company held the meeting toward the end of that year where the company took input from the talent. Fightful Select reports that the meeting led to changes across the board from changes in production and aesthetics to even catering. This meeting was said to have made progress in increasting the roster’s morale.

The site also reports that they’ve been told the meeting came after, among other things, the negative publicity around Joey Mercury’s departure from the company. Mercury said after he left that the company and General Manager Greg Gilleland were responsible for an unsafe working environment and mistreatment of talent.