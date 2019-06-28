ROH Adds Dragon Lee to July Manhattan Shows

– Ring of Honor has added Dragon Lee to their Manhattan shows in July. The company announced that Lee will be part of Manhattan Mayhem and Mass Hysteria on July 20th and 21st, as you can see below:

INTERNATIONAL STAR DRAGON LEE SIGNED TO COMPETE IN MANHATTAN AND LOWELL

Dragon Lee, one of the most sensational luchadores in the sport, has been signed to compete at two big Ring of Honor shows in July.

The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion will appear at Manhattan Mayhem at Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom on July 20, and Mass Hysteria at the Lowell (Mass.) Auditorium on July 21.

Lee competed in a handful of matches in ROH in both 2016 and 2017, scoring victories over the likes of Will Ospreay and Bobby Fish. At the upcoming Best in the World weekend, Lee is scheduled to face Dalton Castle in Baltimore on Friday, and team with his brother, RUSH, against the Briscoes in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Keep it locked into ROHWrestling.com and the ROH App for announcements on who Lee will compete against in Manhattan and Lowell.

ROH PRESENTS MANHATTAN MAYHEM

SATURDAY, JULY 20

BELL TIME 7 P.M. ET

MEET AND GREET 5 P.M. ET

THE MANHATTAN CENTER’S HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM

311 W 34TH STREET

NEW YORK, NY 10001

ROH PRESENTS MASS HYSTERIA

SUNDAY, JULY 21

BELL TIME 7 P.M. ET

MEET AND GREET 5 P.M. ET

LOWELL MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM

50 EAST MERRIMACK STREET