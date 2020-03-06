ROH Adds Joe Hendry, Ashley Vox to Pure and Women’s Title Tournaments

Another competitor each have been added to ROH’s Pure Championship and Women’s Championship tournaments in Joe Hendry and Ashley Vox. ROH announced on Thursday that Hendry will join Yuji Nagata, Fred Yehi, Marty Scurll, Tracy Williams, Mark Haskins, Slex, Rocky Romero, Alex Shelley, Doug Williams, and Jonathan Gresham among the competitors for the Pure Championship tournament, which will crown the first Pure Champion in nearly 14 years. It kicks off on April 10th at Pure Excellence, which takes place in Columbus, Ohio.

Meanwhile, Vox is the latest person to be announced for the Women’s Championship Tournament to crown a new title holder. Alex Gracia, Mandy Leon, Tasha Steelz, Session Moth Martina, Jenny Rose, Katarina, Nicole Savoy, Angelina Love, Kellyanne, Sumie Sakai were previously announced for that tournament which begins at Quest for Gold on April 24th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can see the announcements below:

